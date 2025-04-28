2 . Explore the ‘plague village’

Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick