These 25 beautiful walking routes have been named as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District by locals – including Mam Tor, Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Aug 2025, 13:26 BST
These are some of the best walking routes that you need to try across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which were recommended by locals.

We have asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite walks – and they have shared plenty of beautiful options across the county.

The full list of our readers’ recommendations can be found below – are there any other routes that you think should be included?

1. Best walks across Derbyshire

Isla Selway recommended the Monsal Trail.

2. Monsal Trail

Isla Selway recommended the Monsal Trail. Photo: jason chadwick

Lynn Davies said: “Hollins Cross and Mam Tor.”

3. Mam Tor and Hollins Cross

Lynn Davies said: “Hollins Cross and Mam Tor.” Photo: Jason Chadwick

Mark Lowe said: “Chatsworth park, it’s just so magical alongside the river.”

4. Chatsworth

Mark Lowe said: “Chatsworth park, it’s just so magical alongside the river.” Photo: Brian Eyre

