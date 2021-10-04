The five best parks in Chesterfield

Chesterfield has plenty of great parks – it was difficult to narrow it down to just five!
However, we believe we’ve picked the five very best parks that the town has to offer. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re looking for a quiet walk or an action-packed bike ride.
1. Holmebrook Valley Country Park
Situated on the edge of Chesterfield, Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer. There's plenty of wildlife to marvel at, as well as the centrepiece of the park - the lake. It also offers fishing areas and bike tracks for those who want a bit more from their park experience.
2. Eastwood Park
Eastwood Park offers something for everyone. Those who want to get active will enjoy its football pitch and skate park, while people looking for a tranquil retreat will find peace in its wildflower area and walking trails. There's historical value to Eastwood Park, too - founded in 1913, it's over 100 years old.
3. Poolsbrook Country Park
Poolsbrook Country Park has to offer some of Chesterfield's most extravagant wildlife and scenery. Cormorants, Canada Geese and the rare Siberian Chiffchaffs can all be found in the park. If you need any refreshments, the Coffee Stop Cafe is on hand to keeping you going on your trails.
4. Linacre Reservoirs
While not strictly a park per say, Linacre Reservoirs nonetheless hits all the familiar beats you'd want a great park to hit. With an array of walking trails that are also suitable for biking, if you're an avid hiker, look no further than Linacre.
