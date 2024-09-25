The 10 best things to do across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn – recommended by our readers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Our readers have chosen their favourite things to do during the autumn months across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re searching for inspiration this autumn, look no further than this list of our readers’ recommendations for things to do and places to visit as the weather starts to get colder.

The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else that you think should be featured?

These are some of the best things to do across the county this autumn.

1. Autumn activities

These are some of the best things to do across the county this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre

Laura Clift said: “I love around Derwent, especially when the dam is overflowing, and the plughole.”

2. Derwent Dam

Laura Clift said: “I love around Derwent, especially when the dam is overflowing, and the plughole.” Photo: DT

Elvira Mciv said: “Chesterfield Canal. Katie's Cafe at the Hollingwood Hub. The canal is lovely this time of year with the colours changing.”

3. Chesterfield Canal

Elvira Mciv said: “Chesterfield Canal. Katie's Cafe at the Hollingwood Hub. The canal is lovely this time of year with the colours changing.” Photo: Brian Eyre

John Bennett said: “Calke Park - awesome in autumn.”

4. Calke Abbey

John Bennett said: “Calke Park - awesome in autumn.” Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Alan Murray-Rust - geograph.org.uk/p/5860693

