If you’re searching for inspiration this autumn, look no further than this list of our readers’ recommendations for things to do and places to visit as the weather starts to get colder.
The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else that you think should be featured?
1. Autumn activities
These are some of the best things to do across the county this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Derwent Dam
Laura Clift said: “I love around Derwent, especially when the dam is overflowing, and the plughole.” Photo: DT
3. Chesterfield Canal
Elvira Mciv said: “Chesterfield Canal. Katie's Cafe at the Hollingwood Hub. The canal is lovely this time of year with the colours changing.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Calke Abbey
John Bennett said: “Calke Park - awesome in autumn.” Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Alan Murray-Rust - geograph.org.uk/p/5860693
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.