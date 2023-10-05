Last week World Tourism Day was celebrated around the world and to mark the occasion we have gathered 20 of the best attractions in our area.
From country estates, churches and historical villages, to natural beauty spots, this region has a diverse mix of activities and places to visit.
Here are some of our favourite spots.
If you think we’ve missed any, feel free to let us know some of your favourite places to visit in Derbyshire.
2. Chatsworth house
Chatsworth house is possibly Derbyshire's most famous stately homes. Standing on the banks of the river Derwent, Chatsworth House has over 30 rooms to explore, from the magnificent Painted Hall, to regal State Rooms and a beautiful Sculpture Gallery. The stately home also houses the Devonshire Art Collections, one of Europe's most significant art collections. The grounds play host to a number of special events including the Horse Trials, Country Fair and Christmas market. The estate also offers holiday cottages, hotels, shops and restaurants, including the award winning Chatsworth Estate Farm shop in the village of Pilsley. Chatsworth's garden spans 105 acres, including miles of footpaths, extravagant water features, outdoor art exhibitions. Photo: Chatsworth House Trust
3. The Heights of Abraham
The Heights of Abraham consists of a 60 acre hilltop estate accessed via a cable car from Matlock Bath in the valley below. After the over 550ft climb via cable car to the top of Masson Hill you will find exhibitions of the estate history, a Café, restaurant and Bar, Heritage Buildings, Gardens and Sculptures, shops and an adventure playground. There is also the opportunity to take a tour of the Great Masson and Rutland underground caverns. It gives you an insight into the life of a local lead miner from the 17th century. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Castleton
Castleton known for its many shops, tearooms and pubs. One of Derbyshire's most popular tourism destinations, people come from miles around for the stunning views and local beauty spots. There are also several underground caverns to be explored in the local area. The twon gets its name from the Norman castle, Peveril which sits on a hill overlooking the village. This historic monument can be accessed from the village below on foot. Photo: Jason Chadwick