3 . The Heights of Abraham

The Heights of Abraham consists of a 60 acre hilltop estate accessed via a cable car from Matlock Bath in the valley below. After the over 550ft climb via cable car to the top of Masson Hill you will find exhibitions of the estate history, a Café, restaurant and Bar, Heritage Buildings, Gardens and Sculptures, shops and an adventure playground. There is also the opportunity to take a tour of the Great Masson and Rutland underground caverns. It gives you an insight into the life of a local lead miner from the 17th century. Photo: Anne Shelley