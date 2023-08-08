3 . Ladybower Reservoir

A gem of a reserve covering the steep valley side overlooking Ladybower reservoir, this walk is an incredibly important refuge for a number of resident and migrant woodland birds. In the spring and summer the wood is full of bird song from pied flycatchers, redstarts, wood warblers and tree pipits as well as blue tits, treecreepers and nuthatches. Higher up valley side the woodlands give way to bracken and heather moorland where you may spot grouse, meadow pipits, curlew and occasionally hares.The reserve is also great for botanists looking to seek out fungi, mosses, liverwort, and lichens. Over 75 lichen species have been recorded making it one of the best sites in the Peak District to find them. Grade: Easy Terrain: Open, Woodland, Hill Distance: 6.70 km | Approx. Time: 2:10 hours Maps to purchase for this route: OS Explorer OL01: Peak District – Dark Peak area / OS Landranger 110: Sheffield & Huddersfield Photo: manphibian - stock.adobe.com