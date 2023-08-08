From short strolls in the countryside to long distance walks, you’ll uncover many great walks for all abilities through the picturesque Peak District and the rolling hills in and around Derbyshire.
The Peak District is one of the UK’s most widely visited National Parks with many visiting the area for walking holidays, or for a family day out.
These walks are clearly signposted and widely regarded as the best anywhere in the UK, enable new and experienced walkers to get out and about to see the countless attractions and experience some of the best and most widely-trodden Peak District walking routes.
1. Stoney Middleton
With a pleasant mixture of fields and paths, this walk should take around four hours to complete. Don’t get disheartened though; there are plenty of pubs and cafes to choose from for a pick-me-up afterwards. Take care along the track leading to the quarry as heavy lorries are known to pass through during the week.
Grade: Moderate
Terrain: Open
Distance: 11.70 km | Approx. Time: 3:25 hours
Maps to purchase for this route: OS Explorer OL24: Peak District – White Peak area / OS Landranger 119: Buxton & Matlock Photo: veronique - stock.adobe.com
2. Pennine Way
The Peak District section of the Pennine Way starts from The Old Nags Head in Edale and stretches as far as Kinder Downfall. With over 268 miles of walking available, use it as a great opportunity to sample some of the finer parts of the Peak District’s countryside.
Grade: Difficult
Terrain: Open
Distance: 26.55 km | Approx. Time: 8:05 hours
Maps to purchase for this route: OS Explorer OL01: Peak District – Dark Peak area / OS Landranger 110: Sheffield & Huddersfield Photo: RLS - stock.adobe.com
3. Ladybower Reservoir
A gem of a reserve covering the steep valley side overlooking Ladybower reservoir, this walk is an incredibly important refuge for a number of resident and migrant woodland birds. In the spring and summer the wood is full of bird song from pied flycatchers, redstarts, wood warblers and tree pipits as well as blue tits, treecreepers and nuthatches. Higher up valley side the woodlands give way to bracken and heather moorland where you may spot grouse, meadow pipits, curlew and occasionally hares.The reserve is also great for botanists looking to seek out fungi, mosses, liverwort, and lichens. Over 75 lichen species have been recorded making it one of the best sites in the Peak District to find them. Grade: Easy
Terrain: Open, Woodland, Hill
Distance: 6.70 km | Approx. Time: 2:10 hours
Maps to purchase for this route: OS Explorer OL01: Peak District – Dark Peak area / OS Landranger 110: Sheffield & Huddersfield Photo: manphibian - stock.adobe.com
4. Eyam
If you’re up for more of a challenging walk then check out Eyam, an historic plague village dating back to the 17th century. Explore the strenuous terrain over nine miles of moorland paths and fields. It’s thought to take around four hours to complete but the views, and the rewarding pub lunch at the end, make it all worthwhile. Grade: Moderate
Terrain: Open
Distance: 14.05 km | Approx. Time: 4:30 hours
Maps to purchase for this route: OS Explorer OL24: Peak District – White Peak area / OS Landranger 119: Buxton & Matlock Photo: veronique - stock.adobe.com