Stagecoach resumes X17 services to popular Derbyshire visitor attraction
Matlock Farm Park, located on Jaggers Lane, has confirmed that Stagecoach’s X17 services will call at the visitor attraction once again.
A spokesperson for the business said: “Following the completion of essential tree works on the bus route, we are delighted to confirm that Stagecoach's brilliant X17 bus service to and from Matlock Farm Park (covering Sheffield, Chesterfield and Matlock) will restart from March 17.
“Many thanks to North East Derbyshire District Council, Derbyshire County Council and Stagecoach for getting this great service to our visitors up and running again.
“The bus will drop off and do return journeys from the bus stop on Wirestone Lane, just a few minutes walk from our farm park entrance, three times a day: mid-morning, lunchtime and late afternoon.
“Leave the car at home and enjoy a smooth, quality bus journey across our beautiful countryside. Hope to see you soon.”
You can visit Stagecoach's website for more detailed information here.