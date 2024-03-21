Shirebrook car park resurfaced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover District Council is continuing to invest in its communities after spending £76k on resurfacing a car park in Shirebrook.

The car park on Ashbourne Street has been resurfaced in two phases. The first phase saw the Station Road area resurfaced at a cost of £32k and the Portland Road side has recently been completed, costing £44k.

The authority owns and manages thirty-seven car parks across Bolsover District, all of which are free to use. The Ashbourne Street car park is the second largest in the district and provides space for eighty-one vehicles to park, including four disabled bays, giving people easy access to the town centre and its shops.

Bolsover District Council’s Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “The Ashbourne Street car park is always busy, especially when it is market days in the town.

“And because the car park is so popular, we needed to undertake this work so it is up to the standard our residents and visitors would expect when they arrive to enjoy the wide range of shops and businesses in Shirebrook.”

The typical average lifespan of a surfaced car park is thirty years and the Council has a rolling programme of maintenance that ensures its car parks are safe and useable.

Cllr Fritchley added, “Unlike the majority of local authorities, our car parks are free to use and we believe that if we continue to look after them and invest in our towns and villages then it will help attract more visitors to the area, ultimately befitting our local economy.”