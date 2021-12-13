Seven New Year and Christmas walks in the Peak District

For some people, going for a walk on Christmas or New Year’s Day is a cherished tradition. If this applies to you (or not, because after all – why not?), then this is the list for you.
Did we miss any out? Is your favourite winter trail on here? Be sure to let us know!
1. Padley Gorge
Padley Gorge is a wooded area with a few shortcuts and winding paths, so watch your footing. However, it's a relatively short journey. A key attraction of this trail is the famous Grindleford Cafe, which is a fantastic place to put your feet up after a hike.
Now for something a bit trickier. Derwent Valley provides a mammoth 55 mile walk for anyone brave enough to take it on. If you're an inexperienced walker, this may seem daunting, but the beautiful views make it all worth it in the end.
3. Stoney Middleton & Eyam
Stoney Middleton and Eyam are both rich in character and history - there's plenty to see here. There's also some great cafes and pubs to visit along the way.
4. Kinder Moorland
Located in Edale, the Kinder Moorland trail is a magical walk through a beautiful and undisturbed English countryside. It's somewhat challenging, given the hills you'll encounter, but it's nothing a seasoned hiker should have any issues with.
