Seven affordable plots of land for sale in the Peak District for £100,000 or under

Buying land is never cheap – but here’s a few plot that could very well be within your price range. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of the Peak District, now is your chance.
Be warned, however – some of these prices are subject to increase. Always make sure you’re absolutely certain before making such a large purchase.
1. Popular Avenue, New Mills
The cheapest plot on the list, this 0.22 acre piece of land is up for £20,000 - £40,000.
2. Moss Rakes Works, Bradwell Moor
This land is split up into two plots. Lot one is priced at £48,000, while lot two costs £80,000.
3. Land at Quarnford, Buxton
This farmland in Buxton's for sale price is currently £60,000.
4. Land at Robin Hood, Old Brampton Road, Baslow, DE45 1PU
This 14.11 acre stretch of land will be sold at an auction on November 22nd, with the bidding starting at £100,000.
