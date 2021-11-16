@dcheggers

Seven affordable plots of land for sale in the Peak District for £100,000 or under

Ever fancied owning a plot of land in the legendarily idyllic Peak District?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:56 pm

Buying land is never cheap – but here’s a few plot that could very well be within your price range. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of the Peak District, now is your chance.

Be warned, however – some of these prices are subject to increase. Always make sure you’re absolutely certain before making such a large purchase.

1. Popular Avenue, New Mills

The cheapest plot on the list, this 0.22 acre piece of land is up for £20,000 - £40,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Moss Rakes Works, Bradwell Moor

This land is split up into two plots. Lot one is priced at £48,000, while lot two costs £80,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Land at Quarnford, Buxton

This farmland in Buxton's for sale price is currently £60,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Land at Robin Hood, Old Brampton Road, Baslow, DE45 1PU

This 14.11 acre stretch of land will be sold at an auction on November 22nd, with the bidding starting at £100,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Peak District
Next Page
Page 1 of 2