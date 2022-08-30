Red Arrows fly over Derbyshire following eventful display at Rhyl Airshow

These great photos were captured by Nick Rhodes who spotted the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flying near Ashover on a return flight to their base in Lincolnshire – after an eventful air display at Rhyl.

During the display in Wales a bird hit one of the aircraft causing the plane's window to smash and exposing the pilot to the elements - meaning he had to be guided back down to the ground by his colleague.

The aircraft landed safely, with checks and repairs quickly completed.

Nick, of Hasland, said this only looked to have added a twenty minute delay to their return flight timetable getting back home.

The Red Arrows said on Twitter: "This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for.

"In this instance, Red 6 and the whole team responded perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and aircraft.

"Happy to report the jet landed safely and the pilot is unhurt."

1. Red Arrows

2. Red Arrows