The Kelstedge on Matlock Road, Kelstedge, near Ashover, has a log burning stove to keep you warm while you savour your drink or freshly cooked food from a mouth-watering menu. It's a pub which is recommended by Carl Bagshaw. Go to www.thekelstedge.co.uk or call 01246 590448.

Raise your glass to 10 of the best cosy pubs in Chesterfield and beyond

A pint of golden beer in hand while you bathe in the warm glow of an open fire…. what could be nicer than a cosy Derbyshire pub on a chilly night?

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:20 pm

Our county boasts some of the best watering holes in England – but don’t just take our word for it.

We asked our readers to nominate their favourite cosy pubs.

1. Bonsall

The Kings Head on Yeoman Street, Bonsall, is an historic pub with a hidden beer garden. Recommended by Andrew Bunting, the hostelry offers Batemans real ale. To find out more, go to www.kingsheadbonsall.co.uk or call 01629 259729.

2. Ridgeway

The Phoenix on High Lane, Ridgeway has original beams and fireplaces in the snugs and hayloft and parts of the pub date back 400 years. The pub boasts a range of cask ales and fine wines and is recommended by Kirsty Barber. To find out more about The Phoenix, visit ww.greeneking-pubs.co.uk or call 0114 248 6440.

Enjoy a cosy drink at the Steelmelters Arms in Newbold, Chesterfield, The Thorn Tree Inn in Matlock or The Barley Mow at Kirk Ireton.

4. Kirk Ireton

The Barley Mow Inn on Main Street, Kirk Ireton, is an 18th century Grade II listed pub which serves real ale. The unspoilt pub serves Whim Hartington IPA and its own Barley Mow Brewery Ales and is recommended by Ian McCraight. Go to www.thebarleymowinn.co.uk or call 01335 370306.

