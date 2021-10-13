Raise your glass to 10 of the best cosy pubs in Chesterfield and beyond

2. Ridgeway

The Phoenix on High Lane, Ridgeway has original beams and fireplaces in the snugs and hayloft and parts of the pub date back 400 years. The pub boasts a range of cask ales and fine wines and is recommended by Kirsty Barber. To find out more about The Phoenix, visit ww.greeneking-pubs.co.uk or call 0114 248 6440.

Photo: Google