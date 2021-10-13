Raise your glass to 10 of the best cosy pubs in Chesterfield and beyond

Our county boasts some of the best watering holes in England – but don’t just take our word for it.
We asked our readers to nominate their favourite cosy pubs.
1. Bonsall
The Kings Head on Yeoman Street, Bonsall, is an historic pub with a hidden beer garden. Recommended by Andrew Bunting, the hostelry offers Batemans real ale. To find out more, go to www.kingsheadbonsall.co.uk or call 01629 259729.
Photo: Google
2. Ridgeway
The Phoenix on High Lane, Ridgeway has original beams and fireplaces in the snugs and hayloft and parts of the pub date back 400 years. The pub boasts a range of cask ales and fine wines and is recommended by Kirsty Barber. To find out more about The Phoenix, visit ww.greeneking-pubs.co.uk or call 0114 248 6440.
Photo: Google
3. pubs montage
Enjoy a cosy drink at the Steelmelters Arms in Newbold, Chesterfield, The Thorn Tree Inn in Matlock or The Barley Mow at Kirk Ireton.
Photo: Google
4. Kirk Ireton
The Barley Mow Inn on Main Street, Kirk Ireton, is an 18th century Grade II listed pub which serves real ale. The unspoilt pub serves Whim Hartington IPA and its own Barley Mow Brewery Ales and is recommended by Ian McCraight. Go to www.thebarleymowinn.co.uk or call 01335 370306.
Photo: Google