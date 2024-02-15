Pulse Fitness unveils brand-new hub at Congleton HQ for innovative research and development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pulse Fitness is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art showroom gym at the company's headquarters this March, which is a testament to Pulse Fitness' commitment to excellence in fitness equipment.

Located at the heart of the company's headquarters in Congleton, this space will now serve as a dedicated hub for ongoing research and development. The showroom gym will function as a live testing ground, allowing Pulse Fitness to gather valuable insights and feedback from users. This customer-centric approach will enable the company to continuously enhance and refine its machines based on real-world usage and user preferences.

Dedicated to shifting the approach in product evolution, the space will allow the Pulse Fitness team to gather in-depth insights into user experiences and preferences. Pulse Fitness plans to implement enhancements and modifications that resonate with the diverse user base.

The hub will provide a hands-on experience for potential buyers to explore and test the latest cutting-edge machines in a fully equipped gym environment. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the innovation and quality that define Pulse Fitness products. In addition to its role as a hub for innovation, Pulse Fitness is excited to announce that this space will operate as a fully functional commercial gym, with pre-sale for gym memberships opening on 1st March!