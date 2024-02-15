Pulse Fitness unveils brand-new hub at Congleton HQ for innovative research and development
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pulse Fitness is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art showroom gym at the company's headquarters this March, which is a testament to Pulse Fitness' commitment to excellence in fitness equipment.
Located at the heart of the company's headquarters in Congleton, this space will now serve as a dedicated hub for ongoing research and development. The showroom gym will function as a live testing ground, allowing Pulse Fitness to gather valuable insights and feedback from users. This customer-centric approach will enable the company to continuously enhance and refine its machines based on real-world usage and user preferences.
Dedicated to shifting the approach in product evolution, the space will allow the Pulse Fitness team to gather in-depth insights into user experiences and preferences. Pulse Fitness plans to implement enhancements and modifications that resonate with the diverse user base.
The hub will provide a hands-on experience for potential buyers to explore and test the latest cutting-edge machines in a fully equipped gym environment. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the innovation and quality that define Pulse Fitness products. In addition to its role as a hub for innovation, Pulse Fitness is excited to announce that this space will operate as a fully functional commercial gym, with pre-sale for gym memberships opening on 1st March!
Pulse Fitness has scheduled viewings for this exciting new space on 21st and 27th March. If you are interested in viewing this new research hub, please register your interest here: https://pulsefitness.com/contact/