Popular Peak District tourist hotspot Chatsworth House revealed as the UK’s top-rated dog-friendly attraction

As searches for ‘dog-friendly attractions‘ have seen a 129% increase over the past three months, and with spring on the way, many British dog owners are looking for the best dog-friendly destinations to spend quality time with their furry friends.

To discover the best attractions for dog owners across the UK, the tourism experts at dog-friendly letting agent Canine Cottages conducted a study analysing Tripadvisor and Google reviews – with the Peak District’s Chatsworth Estate topping their list.

The Chatsworth Estate achieved a score of 3.45 out of 4, with Aberdeenshire’s Dunnottar Castle (3.28) and the Bwlch Y Geuffordd Gardens in Wales (3.01) rounding out the top three.

Chatsworth is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty of open space for dogs to enjoy.

In the heart of the Peak District National Park, Chatsworth has a 105-acre garden, a family yard and an adventure playground – as well as more than 1,800 acres of parkland and historic woodland to explore all year round. You and your pup won’t get bored, with ample space to roam freely.