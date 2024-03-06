Popular Peak District tourist hotspot Chatsworth House revealed as the UK’s top-rated dog-friendly attraction
As searches for ‘dog-friendly attractions‘ have seen a 129% increase over the past three months, and with spring on the way, many British dog owners are looking for the best dog-friendly destinations to spend quality time with their furry friends.
To discover the best attractions for dog owners across the UK, the tourism experts at dog-friendly letting agent Canine Cottages conducted a study analysing Tripadvisor and Google reviews – with the Peak District’s Chatsworth Estate topping their list.
The Chatsworth Estate achieved a score of 3.45 out of 4, with Aberdeenshire’s Dunnottar Castle (3.28) and the Bwlch Y Geuffordd Gardens in Wales (3.01) rounding out the top three.
In the heart of the Peak District National Park, Chatsworth has a 105-acre garden, a family yard and an adventure playground – as well as more than 1,800 acres of parkland and historic woodland to explore all year round. You and your pup won’t get bored, with ample space to roam freely.
While exploring the grounds, you can enjoy fresh, seasonal dishes made with ingredients from local farmers. Afternoon tea is on offer at The Cavendish restaurant, or you can treat yourself to an ice cream sundae from the parlour.