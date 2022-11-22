Derbyshire County Council, DCC, is developing the White Peak Loop, a circular route of 54 miles – or 86km – around the Derbyshire Peak District to provide a predominantly traffic-free cycling and walking trail and where possible horse riding too.

When complete the White Peak Loop (WPL) will connect three of the county’s most popular trails: Monsal, Tissington and High Peak, with the towns of Buxton, Bakewell and Matlock and Matlock Bath.

The Monsal Trail will become part of Derbyshire County Council's new White Peak Loop and a consultation planning application has been sent to High Peak Borough Council to let them know about the proposal.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “71 per cent or 61.6km, of the route is now complete.

"A lot more funding is needed, and it may take some time to complete the missing links due to securing the necessary finance, landowner and other permissions.

“The missing gaps are from the western end of the Monsal Trail at Blackwell Mill Cottages into Buxton and from High Peak Junction near Cromford to Matlock Railway Station.

"The ultimate preferred route from Rowsley into Bakewell would be through Haddon Estate. This section could entail the building of 3 bridges and the refurbishment and opening of a 1km long tunnel.”

The consultation planning application states the route is being developed as part of Derbyshire’s Key Cycle Network which was approved by the Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet back in January 2020.

A county council spokesperson said: “By the end of March 2023 DCC hope to have completed some of the missing links through and to Buxton.

"A preferred route from High Peak Junction Cromford onwards to Matlock will have been identified and costed.

“Organisations are campaigning for the reinstatement of an active railway on a section of the WPL known as the Monsal Trail.“The current proposal does not pass key tests that need to be applied to any proposal to reinstate a railway line within the Peak District National Park."

The council added: “The route when complete will be a major asset to residents, and businesses, linking the market towns of Bakewell, Buxton and Matlock, and a fantastic way to experience the Peak District National Park.

“It has the potential to attract visitors from all over the UK.”