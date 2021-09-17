Picturesque Peak District village is perfect place for a day out
A picturesque village in the Peak District is the perfect place for a relaxing day out.
With a long history and recorded in the Domesday Book (1086) when it had a population of just ten people, Hathersage has plenty to see and do for a day out.
The outdoor pool may be what tempts most visitors to the village. The pool recently underwent a refurbishment, with a new filtration system installed and the pool itself remodelled.
Why not make the most of what will likely be the last sunny days of the year and swim in the open air in a pool which is heated to 28 degrees. Tickets are priced at £7 for a 55 minute session, with concessions available.
After all that swimming in the lovely warm water, you’ll be on the lookout for something to cool you down. Look no further than Hope Valley Ice Cream at Thorpe Farm. Here you can enjoy an ice cream, latte or hot chocolate made from milk of cows at the farm.
Visitors can also have a guided tour of the dairy herd and milking parlour to see how the ice cream is made. The parlour is open 12-5pm every day.
No trip to Hathersage would be complete without a stop off at the David Mellor visitor centre. Mellor was a famous Sheffield designer, who specialised in metalwork and was best known for his cutlery.
At the centre you will find the David Mellor cutlery factory, design museum, and country shop where you can stock up on prestige cutlery as well as brilliant British crafts. The shop also offers a wedding list service.
Also at the centre is the newly opened cafe, constructed in a modern design. The cafe champions local producers and businesses and serves specialist teas, coffees, pastries and cakes alongside delicious lunches.