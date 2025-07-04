Photographer captures stunning picture of ‘two hares kissing’ in the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
A photographer has captured a remarkable photograph – showing ‘two hares kissing’ in the Peak District.

Oliver Booth took these pictures while working at Cloud Wildlife Hide, a photography hide that he runs at Charlesworth in the Peak District.

He said: “As part of my daily routine I fill the feeders at the hide. I decided to take a slight detour and took a look over a dry stonewall as the sun set in the fields.

“Thankfully, the wind was in my face and the sun behind me. I had an insight into their world without disturbing them for almost an hour.

“As the light disappeared I slipped away and left them as I had found them, still happily nibbling on the wild flowers and nestling into each other.”

This stunning photo shows two hares appearing to kiss.

1. ‘Two hares kissing’

This stunning photo shows two hares appearing to kiss. Photo: Oliver Booth

Photo Sales
Cloud Wildlife Hide is usually frequented by birds and tawny owls.

2. Wildlife photographs

Cloud Wildlife Hide is usually frequented by birds and tawny owls. Photo: Oliver Booth

Photo Sales
This picture shows one of the hares photographed by Oliver in the Peak District.

3. Peak District

This picture shows one of the hares photographed by Oliver in the Peak District. Photo: Oliver Booth

Photo Sales
Have you ever seen a photo similar to that captured by Oliver?

4. ’Two hares kissing’

Have you ever seen a photo similar to that captured by Oliver? Photo: Oliver Booth

Photo Sales
Related topics:PhotographerPeak DistrictCharlesworth
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice