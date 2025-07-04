Photographer captures stunning picture of ‘two hares kissing’ in the Peak District

Oliver Booth took these pictures while working at Cloud Wildlife Hide, a photography hide that he runs at Charlesworth in the Peak District.
He said: “As part of my daily routine I fill the feeders at the hide. I decided to take a slight detour and took a look over a dry stonewall as the sun set in the fields.
“Thankfully, the wind was in my face and the sun behind me. I had an insight into their world without disturbing them for almost an hour.
“As the light disappeared I slipped away and left them as I had found them, still happily nibbling on the wild flowers and nestling into each other.”
