Photographer captures stunning picture of ‘two hares kissing’ in the Peak District

Oliver Booth took these pictures while working at Cloud Wildlife Hide, a photography hide that he runs at Charlesworth in the Peak District.

He said: “As part of my daily routine I fill the feeders at the hide. I decided to take a slight detour and took a look over a dry stonewall as the sun set in the fields.

“Thankfully, the wind was in my face and the sun behind me. I had an insight into their world without disturbing them for almost an hour.

“As the light disappeared I slipped away and left them as I had found them, still happily nibbling on the wild flowers and nestling into each other.”

1 . 'Two hares kissing' This stunning photo shows two hares appearing to kiss.

2 . Wildlife photographs Cloud Wildlife Hide is usually frequented by birds and tawny owls.

3 . Peak District This picture shows one of the hares photographed by Oliver in the Peak District.