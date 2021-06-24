Peak District walk in UK's top 10 most beautiful - your Instagram photos are proof

The Derbyshire haven has been ranked eighth in a study compiled by outdoor experts at Millets, based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Dovedale attracted 892 reviews in which the words ‘beautiful’, ‘pretty’ or ‘picturesque’ were used.

Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh topped the beautiful walks league with 1,671 reviews.

Kiera Baxter, Millets marketing executive, said: “Wherever you choose to walk, it is essential that you do so responsibly in order to maintain the route’s beauty. We recommend avoiding car journeys where possible, stick to public footpaths and ensure you leave no trace of being there, taking all litter away with you.

“It’s also essential to prepare appropriately for every walk you embark on. Plan your route prior to setting off, pack plenty of water and snacks to keep you energised throughout the day and wear sensible, weather-appropriate footwear and clothing for the route.”

Check out these Instagram photos of Dovedale to see what makes it one of the most beautiful walks in the UK.

1. Picturesque trail kehoefrancesca writes: "Dove Holes in Dovedale, walking from Milldale."

2. Riverside stroll somewhere_at_home writes: "What a gorgeous place. 1 day away at #dovedale #peakdistrict".

3. Beautiful view peakdistrict_lady writes: The One with Drama at #Dovedale 💚

4. Picture perfect This picture posted on Instagram by soulfocusmanon sparked this comment from ali.irichards17: "So lovely to see you doing some outdoor yoga again! Love Dovedale."