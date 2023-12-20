Peak District village unveils new accessibility features for disabled visitors

One of the Peak District’s most popular villages is now more welcoming than ever thanks to a new initiative to improve support for people with disabilities and other accessibility needs.

The Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) has worked with AccessibleUK and local businesses to create Accessible Castleton, a package of dedicated visitor information complete with an interactive website and a sensory story, itineraries and maps to guide people around the village.

Backed by the Access for All funding funding programme at the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and tourism board Visit Peak District and Derbyshire, the project partners have also delivered accessibility training to key businesses in the visitor economy so they can cater to whatever their guests need to get the most out of their time in the Peaks.

Sue Smith, access officer for PDNPA, said: “Not everywhere is accessible for everyone but, with the right information, everyone can find their own place in one of the most popular villages in the Peak District.

If you're planning a Peak District day out over the Christmas break, Castleton could be the perfect destination. (Photo: PDNPA)

“The support from Defra’s Access for All programme gave us what we needed to expand accessibility to Castleton and build on our Miles without Stiles accessible routes. Providing this extra support is what can open up people’s worlds.”

Castleton Visitor Centre, which was saved from closure earlier this year, is now seen as the ideal starting destination for people of all ages and abilities, particularly wheelchair users, families with young children or elderly relatives.

The centre has level access and has been carefully designed to account for visitors’ needs, with accessible toilets, a hearing loop, high contrast markings for glass doors and windows, low lighting in some areas and large print on the café’s menus.

Visitors with limited mobility can explore the village by hiring a Tramper – an all-terrain mobility vehicle – or by borrowing an all-purpose wheelchair from the visitor centre.

The Peak District National Park Authority has recognised the importance of its Castleton visitor centre after it was saved from funding cuts. (Photo: PDNPA)

Sue Beswick, the national park’s visitor experience development manager, said: “Castleton Visitor Centre is fully accessible as the central hub of the village and the first place many will visit.

“Our visitor experience assistants and volunteers provide a warm welcome and the information and guidance visitors need to ensure they can fully enjoy their visit to Castleton, the Hope Valley and the wider National Park.”

The Castleton project is part of an ongoing effort to deliver accessibility improvements throughout the park, including new trail routes and more specialist equipment at cycle hire centres.

Gillian Scotford, of AccessibleUK, said: “We cannot thank Defra and the Peak District National Park enough for supporting this project and leading the way in helping improve accessible tourism.

The Accessible Castleton map pinpoints the best routes and facilities for people with disabilities and other health requirements. (Photo: PDNPA)

“Having two severely disabled children, along with loved ones with various access needs, I know first-hand how vital this level of information is.”

She added: “We love our UK National Parks but, every single day, visitors struggle to know where they can visit. Our aim is to create accessible towns and villages, and this would not have been possible without this support.

“It’s a market worth £14.6billion, with16million disabled people, so it makes perfect business sense to describe your accessibility.”

Defra’s Access for All funding is intended to ensure that all sectors of the population can enjoy England’s protected landscapes, and further funding is anticipated for 2024-25.

To learn more about the project, go to visitpeakdistrict.com/accessible-castleton.