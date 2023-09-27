News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists
Retailer Blacks has revealed the best scenic climbs in the UK, according to social media impressions across TikTok and Instagram.Retailer Blacks has revealed the best scenic climbs in the UK, according to social media impressions across TikTok and Instagram.
Retailer Blacks has revealed the best scenic climbs in the UK, according to social media impressions across TikTok and Instagram.

Peak District viewpoint Mam Tor named among the UK's most scenic climbs

A market research exercise by outdoors gear retailer Blacks has identified the most captivating scenic climbs in the UK according to impressions on two popular social networks, placing a popular Peak District destination in the top five.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST

The company commissioned a survey of Instagram and TikTok posts tagged at various hilltop locations around the country, to find where the most were made and which were being viewed by the greatest audience of other app users.

Mam Tor, near Castleton, came in third place due to video clips which reportedly racked up 15.4million views and 126,931 posts on Instagram.

At just 517 metres tall, Mam Tor is technically a hill despite being nicknamed the ‘Shivering Mountain’ due to the geological record of landslips on its eastern side.

The philosopher Thomas Hobbes declared it one of the Seven Wonders of the Peak in 1636 and it has continued to leave visitors awestruck ever since.

A leisurely endeavour, the hill has a stone footpath that leads hikers to the summit and breath-taking views of Kinder Scout, the Hope Valley and Edale, as well as evidence of human settlements dating back to the Iron and Bronze Ages.

If you are looking for a more strenuous challenge further afield, here is the complete top five scenic climbs according to Blacks.

The exercise found 80.6million social media impressions related to Wales’ highest summit. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

1. Snowdon, or Yr Wyddfa

The exercise found 80.6million social media impressions related to Wales’ highest summit. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) Photo: Oli Scarff

Photo Sales
There were 19.7million impressions for video and photos posted from the UK's highest peak. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

2. Ben Nevis

There were 19.7million impressions for video and photos posted from the UK's highest peak. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales
Mist lingers in Hope Valley at sunrise viewed from the top of Mam Tor. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

3. Mam Tor

Mist lingers in Hope Valley at sunrise viewed from the top of Mam Tor. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Kitwood

Photo Sales
Posts of Pen y Fan, in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, attracted almost 14million impressions. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

4. Pen y Fan

Posts of Pen y Fan, in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, attracted almost 14million impressions. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Photo: Matt Cardy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictInstagramTikTok