Peak District spotlight: We take a look at the charming Derbyshire village of Great Longstone

Two miles outside of Bakewell, lying below the ridge of Longstone Edge, is the charming village of Great Longstone.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST

Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.

Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the Derbyshire village.

In and around Great Longstone there are several scenic routes to be enjoyed by walkers and cyclists, including the nearby Monsal Trail and viewpoint at Monsal Head. The village itself has a well-stocked shop, country manor house, and two pubs.

Great Longstone's listed parish church St Giles' dates back to the 13th century. The cross that stands in the churchyard beside it also dates back to the middle ages.

1. Great Longstone

Great Longstone's listed parish church St Giles' dates back to the 13th century. The cross that stands in the churchyard beside it also dates back to the middle ages. Photo: jason chadwick

Some of the quaint limestone cottages that line the villages Main Street.

2. Great Longstone

Some of the quaint limestone cottages that line the villages Main Street. Photo: jason chadwick

The market cross on Great Longstone's village green.

3. Great Longstone

The market cross on Great Longstone's village green. Photo: jason chadwick

Great Longstone's war memorial stands near the village green, by Main Street. It pays tribute to the brave men of the village who gave their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

4. Great Longstone

Great Longstone's war memorial stands near the village green, by Main Street. It pays tribute to the brave men of the village who gave their lives during the First and Second World Wars. Photo: jason chadwick

