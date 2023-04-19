Peak District spotlight: We take a look at the charming Derbyshire village of Great Longstone
Two miles outside of Bakewell, lying below the ridge of Longstone Edge, is the charming village of Great Longstone.
Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.
Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the Derbyshire village.
In and around Great Longstone there are several scenic routes to be enjoyed by walkers and cyclists, including the nearby Monsal Trail and viewpoint at Monsal Head. The village itself has a well-stocked shop, country manor house, and two pubs.