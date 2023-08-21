Peak District spotlight: Hartington - the cheesemaking capital of Derbyshire

The village of Hartington on the Derbyshire-Staffordshire border is best known for two things; immaculate scenery along local walking trails and the River Dove, and its cheese-making heritage.
Lying in the centre of the White Peak area, Hartington’s 17th century architecture and landmarks make this village one of the most stunning among the Derbyshire Peaks.
A popular getaway spot for a 17th century poet and writer, today Hartington attracts visitors from far and wide to see its scenery and local village shops. With a hotel and youth hostel in a former stately home, there is even an opportunity to make your trip into a cosy weekend away in the country.
Here is a quick, virtual tour, showing off some of Hartington’s best landmarks and stopping-off points.
1. Hartington
Hartington Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. St Giles Church
The village's 13th century church is dedicated to St Giles Photo: jason chadwick
3. The Hartington pond
The picturesque pond found in the centre of Hartington. A great place to sit down and take in the surrounding village. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Hartington Hall Youth Hostel
Hartington Hall is a 17th century manor house. It was built by the Bateman family; a well-established Norfolk family who settled in Hartington in the 16th century. Today, after many extensions and alterations, the building is now used as a youth hostel. Photo: jason chadwick