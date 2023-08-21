Peak District spotlight: Hartington - the cheesemaking capital of Derbyshire

Lying in the centre of the White Peak area, Hartington’s 17th century architecture and landmarks make this village one of the most stunning among the Derbyshire Peaks.

A popular getaway spot for a 17th century poet and writer, today Hartington attracts visitors from far and wide to see its scenery and local village shops. With a hotel and youth hostel in a former stately home, there is even an opportunity to make your trip into a cosy weekend away in the country.