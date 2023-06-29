News you can trust since 1855
Peak District Spotlight: A tour around Castleton, a village steeped in history

One of the Peak District’s most beautifully-situated villages, Castleton has become a popular Derbyshire tourist destination, attracting thousands of visitors and intrepid explorers.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST

Sitting at the head of Hope Valley, in the shadow of one of the regions tallest Peaks, it’s easy to see how the Castleton has become so popular.

Whether it’s the ruins of a Norman castle, the quaint shops and cafes, the area’s ancient system of caverns, or the local beauty-spots, the village has got something for everyone.

Take this virtual tour through pictures of this picturesque, Derbyshire before making your own way to this beautiful village that is steeped in history.

Castleton

1. Castleton

Castleton Photo: National World

2. Cross Street, Castleton

Castleton's Cross street, known for its many shops, tearooms and pubs. Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Peveril Castle

Overlooking Castleton are the ruins of a Norman castle built in the 11th Century. The castle was named after William Peveril, a favoured courtier of William the Conqueror. Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Speedwell Cavern

Along Winnat's pass, just outside the village you find this historic lead mine, which began operating back in 1771. Visitors can now take a tour of the flooded cavern via boat. Photo: Jason Chadwick

