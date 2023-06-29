Peak District Spotlight: A tour around Castleton, a village steeped in history
One of the Peak District’s most beautifully-situated villages, Castleton has become a popular Derbyshire tourist destination, attracting thousands of visitors and intrepid explorers.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
Sitting at the head of Hope Valley, in the shadow of one of the regions tallest Peaks, it’s easy to see how the Castleton has become so popular.
Whether it’s the ruins of a Norman castle, the quaint shops and cafes, the area’s ancient system of caverns, or the local beauty-spots, the village has got something for everyone.
Take this virtual tour through pictures of this picturesque, Derbyshire before making your own way to this beautiful village that is steeped in history.
