Peak District spotlight: A look around beautiful Eyam, a village with an infamous history

The village is probably most famous for the outbreak of plague that struck its community between 1665 and 1666. Though it is still known as the plague village of the Peak district, the village has been plague-free for centuries and has developed into a close-knit and thriving community.

Today, many people visit Eyam to learn more about its fascinating history at the village museum and other historical sites, as well as take in the local natural beauty. There is much to see and do in this pleasant village and here is a picture guide of some of Eyam’s brightest and best offerings.