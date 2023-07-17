News you can trust since 1855
Peak District spotlight: A look around beautiful Eyam, a village with an infamous history

Though it is debated how to properly pronounce this village’s name, there is no arguing against that fact that Eyam is one of the Peak District’s most pleasant, and intriguing beauty spots.
By bailey greenfield
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST

The village is probably most famous for the outbreak of plague that struck its community between 1665 and 1666. Though it is still known as the plague village of the Peak district, the village has been plague-free for centuries and has developed into a close-knit and thriving community.

Today, many people visit Eyam to learn more about its fascinating history at the village museum and other historical sites, as well as take in the local natural beauty. There is much to see and do in this pleasant village and here is a picture guide of some of Eyam’s brightest and best offerings.

Eyam

1. Eyam

Eyam Photo: National world

In 1665 the Great plague found its way into Eyam after a parcel of infected cloth was delivered from London to the village tailor. The tailor lived in this cottage which was the first household to be infected with the plague. All but one woman, Mary Hadfield, survived, outliving 13 relatives. Around 260 residents of Eyam were killed by the epidemic over a 14 month period.

2. Plague Cottage

This Grade II listed church was restored in 1870 at a cost of £1,337 (£136, 099 in today's money). Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. St Lawrence Church

Eyam's museum is open 6 days a week (Tuesday - Sunday). Its exhibits not only show the story of the plague and how it came to the village, but how Eyam recovered from the epidemic to become the thriving village we see today. There's also a gift shop. Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Eyam Museum

