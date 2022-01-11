Peak District: Seven rock climbing, bouldering and abseiling spots in the Peaks

Rock climbing is a great activity to do if you’d like to get active in 2022. It offers both challenge and reward in spades, plus it’s something that kids generally find to be fun – so don’t hesitate to bring them along with you.
However, never attempt rock climbing without the proper equipment and a supervisor, even if you’re confident in your abilities.
1. The Adventure Hub
The Adventure Hub offers both indoor and outdoor rock climbing and there's also plenty of equipment up for sale. It's a great place top start out if you're not fully confident in your abilities.
2. Horseshoe Quarry
An ideal spot for rock climbing with its abundance of vertical cliff faces, there's something for people of all skill levels - whether you're a beginner or an expert climber.
3. Froggatt Edge
Located near the Dark Peak, Froggatt Edge offers some stunning scenery, as well as a challenging climb. There's plenty of variation in difficulty, so don't worry if you're a rookie.
4. Gardom's Edge
Gardom's Edge is another rock face that offers plenty of variation in challenge, including some stunning views for anyone daring enough to reach the top.
