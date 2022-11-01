News you can trust since 1855
Peak District photographer had the feeling he was being watched - then spotted 'dragon's eye' in rock

A Peak District photographer trying to capture the perfect shot of the sunrise suddenly had the strange feeling he was being watched...

By Julia Rodgerson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Leigh Pugh was hoping to get a picture on Stanton Moor Edge, near Birchover.

However, it was too cloudy to get a proper photo and that is when the photographer had the distinct feeling he was being watched.

He then spotted the bizarre frost formation – resembling a fish's or perhaps a dragon's head – shaped into a rock.

Mr Pugh, of Darley Dale, said: "As I turned around to head back I noticed it looking at me - I couldn't believe how lifelike it was with the thick layer of frost.”

The photographer said he had never seen anything like it before, but he was just at the right place at the right time and the incredible discovery compensated for the disappointment incurred from the sunrise photo not being made possible.

Leigh Pugh was hoping to get a picture of the sunrise in the Derbyshire Peak District when he got the feeling he was being watched.
