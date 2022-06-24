Peak District: Mam Tor revealed as one of UK's most searched for walks

Research conducted by the waterproof accessory retailer, Sealskinz, has indicated that Mam Tor is fifth most popular walking trail in the United Kingdom, based on search traffic.

The research found that almost three million Brits across the country go on a hike twice a month during the summer, with “walking routes” being a popular search term online while the sun is out.

Summer is the most popular season for walking, according to Sealskinz. Of the summer months, July and August are the months that walkers target the most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mam Tor is a massive climb - are you up to the challenge?

Why did Mam Tor make the list?

Mam Tor is certainly a popular destination amongst hikers – as it stands at an imposing 517 metres tall, many intrepid ramblers across the country simply can’t resist the challenge! The research suggests that this may actually be true – the list was full of mountainous hikes, implying that walkers in the UK love a tricky climb.

According to Sealskinz’s research, Mam Tor accumulated over 880,000 searches in the past two years – not bad, especially when you take the detrimental effects that the COVID-19 pandemic may have had into account.

Please be wary of the potential dangers posed by scaling such a large climb on a hot summer’s day – we’re sure you’re already aware of them, but it’s always a good idea to keep plenty of water and food in your backpack.

The iconic Mam Tor has been named as of the UK’s most popular walking trails, based on search traffic.

The walk that Sealskinz analysed was actually the circular walk that spans Mam Tor’s circumference – so you can have fun at Mam Tor without actually climbing it at all!

Which other UK walks made the list?

Topping the list was Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales. In second was Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the whole of Britain. The Lake District’s Scarfell Pike and Helvellyn came in third and fourth, respectively. These were the only four walking trails in the UK to be deemed more popular than Mam Tor, based on their search traffic.