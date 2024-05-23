The Peak District's stunning landscapes coupled with great restaurants, cosy pubs and historic houses make the area a perfect choice for a rural staycation.

Stunning landscapes, charming hotels, gourmand eateries and thrilling activities have placed the Peak District among the top five upmarket rural staycation areas in the country.

The area boasts two 5-star hotels, five Michelin Guide restaurants, a 5-star golf club, two luxury spa and wellness centres, 10 excellent hiking trails, three National Trust locations and just 38,000 inhabitants.

Wonderful scenery including enchanting waterfalls and vast green hills, historic estates and quaint villages have helped to place the Peak District in fourth place in the Defender Destination Index, compiled by experts at the Land Rover brand Defender. The index categorises the provision of luxury amenties against the population of each area.

The Peak District is a paradise for outdoor pursuits, from scenic walking trails to wild swimming to the rush of water sports.