Peak District is named in top five of country's upmarket rural staycation areas
The area boasts two 5-star hotels, five Michelin Guide restaurants, a 5-star golf club, two luxury spa and wellness centres, 10 excellent hiking trails, three National Trust locations and just 38,000 inhabitants.
Wonderful scenery including enchanting waterfalls and vast green hills, historic estates and quaint villages have helped to place the Peak District in fourth place in the Defender Destination Index, compiled by experts at the Land Rover brand Defender. The index categorises the provision of luxury amenties against the population of each area.
The Peak District is a paradise for outdoor pursuits, from scenic walking trails to wild swimming to the rush of water sports.
Taking the top spot in the index was the Lake District National Park followed by New Forest National Park in the runners-up position with The Cotswolds in third place.
