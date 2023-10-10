Peak District gets star treatment after featuring in the season finale of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Episode 6 of the sixth season of the popular fishing programme centered around the comedians, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse catching rainbow trout in the counties River Wye – the UK’s only rainbow trout spawning river.

The opening sequence saw Paul fishing in the Wye in the shadow of the impressive, Haddon Hall with Bob watching, as he recovered from a period of illness while filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head Riverkeeper for Haddon Estate, Jan Hobot revealed she was approached last winter by John Bailey (Fishing Consultant for Gone Fishing) who wondered if it was possible to come and film on the estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul and Bob who were in Derbyshire catching rainbow trout in the River Wye

Jan said: “After showing John around the rivers, he was astonished as to how lovely the rivers looked, especially with the backdrop of Haddon Hall. I explained how we managed our rivers, especially our wildlife, with a no stocking policy, along with catch and release fishing, and having tight control on pollution so the rivers are healthy. This also extends and tie's in with the project of restoring the Medieval Park around Haddon Hall itself.”

Filming at the estate took place in mid-summer over the course of three days.

Jan added: “Paul and Bob were so fun to be around. They interacted very well with myself and the whole film crew. It was a lovely positive few days, with many laughs had along the way. Paul and Bob were very keen and happy to listen to how we managed our rivers, and enjoyed the time they spent filming and fishing here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing Haddon Hall, the wider Estate and the rivers being represented on such a popular TV show makes me incredibly proud. It was an honour to showcase how lovely Derbyshire and specifically the Peak District is.”

Haddon Hall, which provided the stunning backdrop to last Sunday's season finale

After an overnight stay at the Cambridge Lodge Water Tank in Wensley, near Matlock, the pair would move down river to the confluence where the Wye meets the Derwent.