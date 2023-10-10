News you can trust since 1855
Peak District gets star treatment after featuring in the season finale of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Derbyshire fans of the BBC 2 show, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing would have been pleasantly suprised to see Haddon Hall and Bakewell featured in Sunday’s season finale.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST
Episode 6 of the sixth season of the popular fishing programme centered around the comedians, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse catching rainbow trout in the counties River Wye – the UK’s only rainbow trout spawning river.

The opening sequence saw Paul fishing in the Wye in the shadow of the impressive, Haddon Hall with Bob watching, as he recovered from a period of illness while filming.

Head Riverkeeper for Haddon Estate, Jan Hobot revealed she was approached last winter by John Bailey (Fishing Consultant for Gone Fishing) who wondered if it was possible to come and film on the estate.

Paul and Bob who were in Derbyshire catching rainbow trout in the River WyePaul and Bob who were in Derbyshire catching rainbow trout in the River Wye
Jan said: “After showing John around the rivers, he was astonished as to how lovely the rivers looked, especially with the backdrop of Haddon Hall. I explained how we managed our rivers, especially our wildlife, with a no stocking policy, along with catch and release fishing, and having tight control on pollution so the rivers are healthy. This also extends and tie's in with the project of restoring the Medieval Park around Haddon Hall itself.”

Filming at the estate took place in mid-summer over the course of three days.

Jan added: “Paul and Bob were so fun to be around. They interacted very well with myself and the whole film crew. It was a lovely positive few days, with many laughs had along the way. Paul and Bob were very keen and happy to listen to how we managed our rivers, and enjoyed the time they spent filming and fishing here.

“Seeing Haddon Hall, the wider Estate and the rivers being represented on such a popular TV show makes me incredibly proud. It was an honour to showcase how lovely Derbyshire and specifically the Peak District is.”

Haddon Hall, which provided the stunning backdrop to last Sunday's season finaleHaddon Hall, which provided the stunning backdrop to last Sunday's season finale
After an overnight stay at the Cambridge Lodge Water Tank in Wensley, near Matlock, the pair would move down river to the confluence where the Wye meets the Derwent.

In another part of the programme Bob made the journey to Bakewell. Intent on buying a gift for his fishing partner-in-crime – to celebrate six successful seasons of the show – Bob visited Mallon and Green tackle shop on King Street.

