Peak District charity lined up for outdoor adventure award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mind Over Mountains organises walks and weekends where participants are accompanied by mental health coaches and counsellors as well as trained mountain leaders.
The charity has been nominated for the National Outdoor Expo Awards as best charity initiative.
“It's an honour to be recognised alongside so many great people and organisations dedicated to enjoyment of the great outdoors”, says charity founder Alex Staniforth.
“With Mind Over Mountains it is much more than an escape into nature. Enjoying the Peak District scenery has a therapeutic effect on its own – and we add mental health support in that unpressured setting.”
Next weekend's walk at Derwent Edge is fully booked, but there are still a few places for a weekend retreat in Dovedale on 22-24 March.
“Our events give you the opportunity to explore beautiful places like the Peak District while accompanied by skilled counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, most importantly, listen,” adds Alex Staniforth.
Anyone can sign up to the Mind Over Mountains retreats. There is a fee to cover accommodation plus the cost of the guides and counsellors, with funded places also available. For more information visit www.mindovermountains.org.uk
The National Outdoor Expo Award winners will be announced on Saturday 23 March at the NEC in Birmingham.
Alex Staniforth is also nominated for an award in his own right. He overcame mental health issues to become a record-breaking adventurer and endurance athlete. He is nominated in the category of 'Inspiring Person of the Year'.