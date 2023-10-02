News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Peak District bucket list: 51 scenic walks, beautiful waterfalls, hidden gems, cosy pubs and great restaurants you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District

If you’re heading to the Peak District or Derbyshire, these are some of the most remarkable attractions, scenic walks and great places to eat and drink.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:15 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink.

READ THIS: Take a look at these brilliant retro pictures showing life at Chesterfield FC going all the way back to the 1930's

These are 51 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list.

These are some the places you have to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks.

1. Peak District bucket list

These are some the places you have to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire