News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

Peak District bucket list: 22 hidden gems, scenic walks and beautiful attractions across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are some of the most unique attractions and stunning walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for those looking for something out of the ordinary.

By Tom Hardwick
54 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 11:25am

Whether you’re looking to blow off the cobwebs and take in some impressive views, or you want an attraction that is off the beaten track, Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places to visit.

These are 22 of the best spots across the county that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list.

1. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales

2. Wooden sculptures, Westwood

These intricate wooden carvings are hidden away in woodland at Westwood - close to the Peak District.

Photo: Julia Rodgerson

Photo Sales

3. Stone Edge Cupola

The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Peak DistrictDerbyshire