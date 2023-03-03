These are some of the most unique attractions and stunning walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for those looking for something out of the ordinary.
Whether you’re looking to blow off the cobwebs and take in some impressive views, or you want an attraction that is off the beaten track, Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places to visit.
These are 22 of the best spots across the county that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list.
1. Kinder Downfall
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.
Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573
2. Wooden sculptures, Westwood
These intricate wooden carvings are hidden away in woodland at Westwood - close to the Peak District.
Photo: Julia Rodgerson
3. Stone Edge Cupola
The Stone Edge Cupola can be found near Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.
Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321