Peak District bucket list 2025: 32 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit this year across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including amazing attractions, hidden gems and scenic walks

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:07 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 13:41 GMT
If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District in 2025, these breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks need to be at the top of your list.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 32 places that you need to visit this year.

These are just some of the places you should visit in Derbyshire and the Peaks this winter.

1. Derbyshire and Peak District attractions

These are just some of the places you should visit in Derbyshire and the Peaks this winter. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

