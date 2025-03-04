Peak District and Derbyshire towns named among the best places in the country for a ‘digital detox staycation’ – including Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:21 BST
Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton have been ranked as some of the best places across the UK for a ‘digital detox staycation’ – and these photos show why the towns are so popular among visitors.

Whether it's swapping notifications for nature walks, emails for spa days, or social media for stargazing, a family staycation in the UK offers the perfect chance to slow down and reconnect with what truly matters – each other.

But with so many beautiful locations across the country, where should you go for the ultimate digital detox? The experts at cottages.com have curated a UK Disconnect Index, revealing the best destinations to disconnect and reconnect as a family.

A number of factors were considered when compiling the list, including population and proximity to walking and cycling routes – along with nearby family-friendly attractions.

A total of three Derbyshire towns were named inside the top 10 places for a digital detox staycation – with Bakewell finishing fourth, Buxton being ranked sixth and Matlock coming in at seventh place.

These photos show why Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton have become such popular visitor destinations – will you be visiting any of these towns over the coming weeks or months?

These Derbyshire towns are among some the best places for a ‘digital detox staycation’ in the country.

1. Best staycation destinations

These Derbyshire towns are among some the best places for a ‘digital detox staycation’ in the country. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bakewell is a great place to visit for a staycation over the coming weeks - with plenty to do in the town.

2. Bakewell

Bakewell is a great place to visit for a staycation over the coming weeks - with plenty to do in the town. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Bakewell is home to a number of great pubs - including the Castle Inn.

3. Pub hotspot

Bakewell is home to a number of great pubs - including the Castle Inn. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bakewell is the birthplace of the Bakewell Pudding - and there are few better places to sample this sweet treat than The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop.

4. Bakewell Pudding

Bakewell is the birthplace of the Bakewell Pudding - and there are few better places to sample this sweet treat than The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MatlockBuxtonPeak DistrictBakewellDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice