Peak District 70th Birthday Bash invites runners and hikers to support conservation work in National Park

The Peak District 70th Birthday Bash on April 9 offers participants the choice of covering either 70k (43.5 miles) or 35k (22.75 miles).

Social enterprise Peak Running is organising the event in conjunction with the National Park Foundation with proceeds from entry fees going to the latter.

Peak Running founder Andy Brooks says: “The full 70k route is a spectacular tour of some of the best scenery the Peak District has to offer. With around 2600 metres (8500ft) of elevation gain, it is a challenging route but the multitude of breath-taking views make the effort worthwhile.

Members of Peak Running explore the Peak District National Park landscape.

“The half distance of 35k covers the first half of the longer route but, with over 1300 metres (4000ft) of elevation gain, it is still a challenge that will gain you kudos.”

Originally, the Birthday Bash was due to take place in early summer 2021 but was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the new date means that the event will still be within the Peak District’s 70th anniversary year which draws to a close on April 16, 2022.

Both routes begin in Castleton and take in the Great Ridge, Lord’s Seat, Hayfield – the gathering point for the 1932 Mass Trespass – Kinder Scout, Jacob’s Ladder and Edale.

Half distance participants will return to Castleton via the Great Ridge while those tackling the full 70k will continue via Hope Cross, Win Hill, Bamford, Stanage Edge, Hathersage and lesser known trails towards Bradwell and back to Castleton.

Foundation fundraising manager Sarah Slowther said: “Our natural world has never been more important for wildlife, wellbeing and climate and the proceeds from this event will support a range of nature recovery projects - including tree planting and moorland restoration - plus projects like Ambassador schools, which connect young people to nature.”