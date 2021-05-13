Outdoor yoga and forest bathing helps Chesterfield borough residents connect with nature

Forest bathing will help stress and anxiety melt away. Photo by Shutterstock/Beliphotos

Families living in Chesterfield and surrounding area are being encouraged to make the most of the area’s tranquil spaces and join in the Mindful May initiative run by the borough council.

Activities which embrace the fresh air, clear the mind and tend to inner well-being will run throughout this month.

People will be able to take part in free, beginner yoga events at Queen’s Park on Sunday, May 30, starting at 10am and 11am. These are suitable for those over the age of 14, but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance by emailing: [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two yoga sessions will take place in Queen's Park on May 30, 2021.

On Friday, May 28, a forest bathing session for adults will be held at Westwood in Brimington. The traditional Japanese practice of Shinrin Yoku (forest bathing) is gentle, meditative and restorative and the perfect antidote to stress and anxiety.

Families will be able to participate in activities at the Peace Gardens, Tapton Park, including a family nature quest on Saturday, May 22, at 1pm. Adults will then be able to join a mindful walk on Sunday, May 23, at 10am.

These events are free but must be booked in advance by emailing [email protected] or calling 01246 959657.

Nature is the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until May 16, and is hosted by the Mental Health Foundation.

The borough council has been working with local partners to support Mental Health Awareness Week. Free virtual sessions, webinars and training are available to residents, for more details go to www.chesterfield.gov.uk/mindful-may

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re lucky to have so many beautiful open spaces across the borough for you to enjoy. We know many of you have already rediscovered nature during lockdowns, but we’d love to see even more people re-connecting with nature this spring.