Our readers have chosen the best places to visit over the bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District

The bank holiday weekend has almost arrived, and people will be searching for things to do and places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
We asked our readers to choose the best ways to spend the bank holiday weekend across the county – and a list of their suggestions can be found below.
1. Best places to visit over the bank holiday weekend
Our readers have named the best ways to spend the bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Renishaw Hall
A Food and Craft Fair is taking place at Renishaw Hall between 10.30am and 4.00pm on Sunday, August 24. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Open top bus to Mam Tor
Another recommendation was to catch a Peak Sightseer open top bus from Chesterfield out to Mam Tor at Castleton. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Matlock Bath
A visit to Matlock Bath was also rated highly by those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre