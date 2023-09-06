Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after a ‘small amount’ of the play equipment became ‘obsolete’.

Fencing appeared around the site over the weekend and is expected to remain in place for between seven and 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will be offering free rides on the mini-train, the Puffin Billy, while the play area is closed to provide a ‘memorable and fun experience’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Childrens play area at Queen's Park fenced of for urgent repairs