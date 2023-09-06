"Obsolete" Queen's Park play area in Chesterfield to be replaced
It comes after a ‘small amount’ of the play equipment became ‘obsolete’.
Fencing appeared around the site over the weekend and is expected to remain in place for between seven and 10 days.
The council will be offering free rides on the mini-train, the Puffin Billy, while the play area is closed to provide a ‘memorable and fun experience’.
Councillor Jonathan Davies, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “A small amount of the play equipment in Queen’s Park has become obsolete and cannot be repaired. We have temporarily closed the play area whilst we replace items including the roundabout and water play equipment with modern alternatives. Whilst the play area is closed we will be providing free rides on the mini train to ensure that all visitors can still have a memorable and fun experience.”