New TransPennine Trail route with riverside views opens up in Peak District
TransPennine Trail users are in for a festive treat as an alternative route has opened on the edge of the Peak District National Park.
For the next four weeks, trail users will be able to enjoy a 4km circular walk that takes in the existing TPT from Dunford Bridge and loops back north of the River Don, opening up new views of the Dark Peak landscape.
After four weeks, the existing section of the trail from Dunford Bridge will close while National Grid buries electricity cables underground.
The work is part of a project to remove seven pylons and replace 1.5km of overhead electricity line with underground cables, transforming views around this eastern gateway to the Peak District National Park.
Muhammed Ali, senior project manager at National Grid, said: “The circular route we have created offers the perfect option for the traditional Boxing Day or New Year’s Day walk. We’re working with partners at the TPT office, Barnsley Council, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the Peak Park to encourage people to use the loop before we close part of it in January.
“Users of the TPT will then have the chance to use the diversion until later in the year when we will close it and re-open the existing TPT once the cables are buried. Views from the diversion should be particularly good during springtime, with all the riverside flowers brightening up this classic Dark Peak view, while the extensive ecological work we’ve been doing is creating the ideal habitat for the very rare willow tit to help it to thrive in the area.”