New TransPennine Trail route with riverside views opens up in Peak District

For the next four weeks, trail users will be able to enjoy a 4km circular walk that takes in the existing TPT from Dunford Bridge and loops back north of the River Don, opening up new views of the Dark Peak landscape.

After four weeks, the existing section of the trail from Dunford Bridge will close while National Grid buries electricity cables underground.

The work is part of a project to remove seven pylons and replace 1.5km of overhead electricity line with underground cables, transforming views around this eastern gateway to the Peak District National Park.

Trans Pennine Trail users will be able to enjoy the 4km circular walk with beautiful riverside views.

Muhammed Ali, senior project manager at National Grid, said: “The circular route we have created offers the perfect option for the traditional Boxing Day or New Year’s Day walk. We’re working with partners at the TPT office, Barnsley Council, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the Peak Park to encourage people to use the loop before we close part of it in January.