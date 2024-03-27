New proposal for discreet nature-sensitive holiday cabins in Farley Moor Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the exhibition you will see more detail about the plans and hear about the in-depth ecological assessments and other surveys which have confirmed that the forest is suitable.

We want as many people as possible to enjoy the nation’s forests, so we are always looking for new ways to access and experience them. The forest would still be open for everyone to enjoy, with the cabins, a small cafe and reception area, and bike hire store proposed to only use around 2.5% of Farley Moor.

Right now, the woodland has limited formal paths and facilities. To encourage more local people to spend time in the forest, the plans will improve access into the forest with enhanced walking trails and a new small parking area.

The proposals are based on decades of experience with Forest Holidays successfully running eight carefully placed cabin locations in other forests across England. All the forests are still cared for by Forestry England.

Forest Holidays locations, which are tucked away in forests, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty throughout Great Britain, give people the opportunity to discover, explore and reconnect with the beauty of our natural world, whilst importantly contributing a sustainable income to help support forests for years to come. Forest Holidays has recently been certified as a B Corp, for their significant and long-term contribution to the UK’s forests and wildlife.

Forest Holidays champions sustainable tourism, offering an unpackaged experience which encourages guests to visit local attractions, explore the surrounding areas and eat, drink and shop locally during their stay. It is estimated that visitor spend in the area will provide a boost of £1.7 million per year to the local economy and generate new employment opportunities both during the creation of the cabins and by direct employment with Forest Holidays.

The concept for overnight accommodation which is designed to fit thoughtfully in the woodland, was agreed by Forestry England's Board, and Forest Holidays has been granted an 'option to lease' from the Government's Forestry Minister, which has enabled full proposals to be explored and developed.

Paddy Harrop, Forestry England's local Forest Management Director explained:

“As the country’s largest land manager we evolve to expand the work we do and the benefits the nation’s forests give to people, nature, and the economy, and everyone should feel welcomed into these shared public spaces. This small part of Farley Moor Forest can help us do that.

“The vital work we do costs millions of pounds every year and although a small percentage comes from government, the majority is self-generated with the support of members, visitors, timber sales and partners such as Forest Holidays. These funds allow Forestry England to continue our work to support nature, help wildlife, and open up more green spaces for the benefit of all.”

To hear more about how Forestry England are looking to evolve their people offer within Matlock Moors, public exhibitions will be held at

The Whitworth, Station Road, Darley Dale, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 2EQ on:

Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 2-4pm or 6-8pm

Thursday 25 April 2024 at 10am-12pm, 2-4pm or 6-8pm