Love birds officially restart Derbyshire attraction for the season

Beth-rai Rowlands and Kate Thompson first visited the Heights last May, during covid restrictions, and on the top of Masson Hill 26-year-old Beth-rai popped the big question and Kate said yes.

The engaged couple, from Rugby, returned to the Heights after being invited to push the big green button and restart the cable cars for the 2022 season.

They restarted the cable cars then took a ride to the top to enjoy a lunch with a view in the Vista Restaurant and a tour through the illuminated caverns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple last year with their dog Mr.Rue at the Heights of Abraham just after Kate said ‘yes’.

Beth-rai said: “We chose the Heights of Abraham to get engaged because we’re both outdoorsy people and the Heights has a mixture of everything; beautiful views, places to eat and something fun. It was lovely to be invited back, and we really enjoyed our return visit. We’ll be back again soon.”