With summer fast approaching, people will be making plans for holidays and trips – with staycations becoming an increasingly popular option.

If you’re thinking of organising a holiday closer to home, these are some of the best campsites across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers.

The full list of their recommendations can be found below – will you be heading out into the Peaks for a camping trip this year?

1 . Best places to camp These are some of the best places to camp across Derbyshire and the Peak District - as recommended by locals.

2 . Barn Farm, Birchover Charlotte Louise Madin said : "Barn Farm, Birchover. Love to camp here. On-site facilities are excellent, lots of things for kids to do including games room and play area. Plenty of local walks and two pubs in the village - what more could you want?"

3 . Lathkill Dale Campsite, Monyash Neill Cocker said: "Lathkill Dale Campsite at Monyash. Unique in its layout and set up. Private pitches with views across the Dale."