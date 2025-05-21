Locals recommend 11 of the best campsites across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to stay for a summer trip

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 12:15 BST
Locals have recommended these campsites as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for anybody looking to organise a trip this summer.

With summer fast approaching, people will be making plans for holidays and trips – with staycations becoming an increasingly popular option.

If you’re thinking of organising a holiday closer to home, these are some of the best campsites across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers.

The full list of their recommendations can be found below – will you be heading out into the Peaks for a camping trip this year?

1. Best places to camp

Charlotte Louise Madin said : “Barn Farm, Birchover. Love to camp here. On-site facilities are excellent, lots of things for kids to do including games room and play area. Plenty of local walks and two pubs in the village - what more could you want?”

2. Barn Farm, Birchover

Charlotte Louise Madin said : “Barn Farm, Birchover. Love to camp here. On-site facilities are excellent, lots of things for kids to do including games room and play area. Plenty of local walks and two pubs in the village - what more could you want?” Photo: Google

Neill Cocker said: “Lathkill Dale Campsite at Monyash. Unique in its layout and set up. Private pitches with views across the Dale.”

3. Lathkill Dale Campsite, Monyash

Neill Cocker said: “Lathkill Dale Campsite at Monyash. Unique in its layout and set up. Private pitches with views across the Dale.” Photo: Google

Ann Edwards said: “Carsington at the Caravan Club site.”

4. Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, Carsington Water

Ann Edwards said: “Carsington at the Caravan Club site.” Photo: Google

