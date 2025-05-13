In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: Why it's vital to have a great vet at your side

We are fast approaching summer, with spring already well under way and it’s lovely to see the warmer weather arrive.

As an equestrian, we’ve made it through the long winter months and this is our pay-off for all the dark, cold nights and hours spent trudging about in bleak weather.

The only thing which I find frustrating is that this weather kick-starts a condition into action called Sweet Itch.

I’ve talked about this before when my vet Richard Coppack ran some tests on my then two-year old Appaloosa.

Anita Marsh with her Appaloosa Sully.

We discovered the reason for his itchiness was the skin condition called Sweet Itch, amongst other allergies too.

Richard came out and did a range of tests called intradermal skin tests which check for allergies against insects, pollen, fungal spores and scales of dead skin.

Sweet Itch is also known as insect bite hypersensitivity or Culicoides hypersensitivity.

It is caused by an allergic reaction to the saliva of biting insects, usually midges.

It causes intense itching, especially in the mane, tail, and in some cases along the underside of the belly.

It’s a horrible condition, and there is no known cure - although there has been extensive research into this condition, it’s a case of trying to bring relief.

My vet is one of the very best equine skin specialists in the UK.

I know there are other vets who have an interest in this condition, but for me Richard Coppack is phenomenal.

We initially started with immunotherapy, which is a regular injection which exposes and increases the allergen that the horse is allergic to.

This helps to moderate the immune system.

The success rate varies in each horse, but can be very effective however it’s not always an easy way to build tolerance.

It can take years, and in some cases it simply doesn’t have the desired effects.

Generally, you get a 60 to 70% improvement over three years.

Richard has a keen interest in diagnosing difficult skin conditions and is one of the few equine vets to hold a dermatology certificate in the UK.

He has over thirty-five years experience as a vet, including specialising in treating horses.

In addition to this he has been a member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons since 1985, with a certificate in Equine GP since 2006 and gaining his Advanced Veterinary Practitioner – Veterinary Dermatology in 2015.

Given his interest in this it is no surprise that’s he’s also been involved in researching drugs which may bring about relief for affected horses.

Last year he ran a small medical trial of methotrexate which has shown some promising results. Sully was part of this trial and we saw a huge difference from when he was first presented to my vet.

This year Sully has started the medicine earlier to coincide with the season and his itching. I’m hoping for good results but I’ll keep you posted in the coming months.

If you’d like to speak to Richard you can contact him by visiting his website on www.equi-cutis.co.uk. Richard runs an Equine Dermatology online referral service for both horse owners and vets who need advice on horse skin conditions.

It’s easy to get in touch, simply click on the referral form which gives an overview of the process and prices. Alternatively you can email Richard at [email protected]. I highly recommend him and his experience is second to none.

If you’d like to know more about this skin condition, please follow my Facebook page at In The Saddle - Anita Marsh and please give me a follow.

I’m looking to hold an online chat with Richard specifically on this topic in the coming months. It’s very exciting and I’d like to thank Richard for all his help and care of my very special little horse.