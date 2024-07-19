In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: It's all about arriving at the prom in style!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’d like to say summer is finally upon us, but it’s really not consistently warm this year, and so much rain too.

There are always things that cheer us up as equestrians though.

We are happy to see the mud gone, even if it is replaced with rain. At least the rain is a little warmer.

As many of you know I’ve got a teenage daughter and it’s been the height of her mock exams.

Abby Darley found the perfect way to arrive at her school prom.

She’s had to study a lot leading up to this and it’s meant a drop in riding her pony to fit everything in.

Before school, right from being six years old she’s mucked out her pony at 6:15am every morning and fed her breakfast which I’ve usually made up the night before.

We’ve always aimed for riding 3-4 times a week, counting pony club or competing as one of those sessions.

However, with mock exams taking priority this had dropped to twice a week.

Our pony is 21 years young, so it’s fine to drop her exercise short term especially as she’s living out 24/7 at the moment. She’s constantly moving about.

Of course the big talk around teenagers and their exams also focuses on the school prom. Something which I’ve seen become more of a big thing than when I was at school in the eighties.

In the rural area where we live, Alyssia told me how the transport to the school is even important. It’s seems the days of parents taking you to a simple school disco are long gone.

Children have been arriving in tractors, stretch limousines and fancy cars but probably my most favourite are the horse ones.

As equestrians there are no half measures with this hobby. We are completely and utterly obsessed with our horses. To describe it as a hobby isn’t doing it justice. It really is a lifestyle.

So it’s no surprise that equestrian girls are having wonderful photos of them in their prom dresses with their horses, some even arriving on horse back. I absolutely love this.

One of our friend’s daughter has had some lovely prom pictures taken with her horse and I just wanted to share them with you all.

Whilst most horses are fine to be able to take a skirt across their backs without panicking it’s always best to err on the side of caution.

When I wanted to do Concours D’elegance on my 4 year old, newly backed Appaloosa people said I was crazy. It was a dream of mine though to ride at the British Appaloosa Society breed show with him after being inspired by the ladies in the previous years.

This involves a huge skirt across the horse’s back. It was lockdown. I was on my own at home with him. However, a lovely friend (Sam thank you if you are reading this) advised me to first of all drape the skirt part way like an exercise sheet.

We walked in hand like this and eventually worked up to riding him in the skirt and trotting / cantering in the field even in wind (moving the skirt). He was awesome.

Abby Darley did the exact same thing with her lovely 15hh dales cross horse ‘Noah’ to prepare him. She’s loaned Noah for nearly three years and they have such a great bond together. Trust is a big part of this process.

Abby had seen her dress in the shop and immediately fell in love with it so it was then a case of getting Noah to be happy with it including it rustling and moving.

Of course, getting on a horse with a dress is hard and you do need a hand. Abby had practiced this beforehand and on the day she had a leg up with help from her mum, dad and uncle. Friends helped her place the dress beautifully across Noah’s back.

I asked her how Noah responded and she said he was as good as gold, but very forward. What a little star he is, just like my Appaloosa.

I’m sure you’ll agree they both look stunning and what a fabulous prom photo with lovely memories made with her best equine buddy.

I really hope my daughter wants to do the same in the future, and whilst I can’t make her do anything (she is a sassy teenager after all) I will actively encourage her. Remember, I’m an ex pony club mummy. I have form for being pushy!

If you would like to share your prom pony photos please feel free to send them to me on my Facebook page ‘In The Saddle - Anita Marsh’ or tweet me on X at @inthesaddleblog. I’d love to see more.

Many thanks for following my column, my horses and our antics.