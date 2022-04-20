You will probably remember I’ve been working on training my young Appaloosa horse, Haverlands Sully Fire, to jump.

As I’ve not had a horse from a foal before I’ve found it fascinating to be so involved in his education. We backed him at home with my amazingly talented friend, Ellen Webster.

He was super easy to do and took it all in his stride. Careful training and lots of ground work meant nothing was too big an ask for him and we both thoroughly enjoyed each stage.

Anita Marsh smiles after managing to stay on board! Photo: Victoria Adams Photography

I think the most exciting stage is right now in teaching Sully to jump, but it’s also very risky too. As Ellen was away down south (Ellen if you’re reading this - move back soon!)I found the most brilliant young woman, Harriette Rushton, to help me.

I’d checked Harriette’s reputation beforehand and you may well remember me meeting her here at home. I wanted to see how she interacted with my horse. As soon as I met her I knew she was right for us both and Harriette has remained in our lives after sending him there to be ‘ridden away’.

Harriette is only a young woman. I think she’s about 24, but she’s fearless. She totally understands young horses and has backed many of them over the years, including her own beautiful show jumpers (you should follow her page on Facebook and watch her jump at Harriette Rushton Equine).

Anyhow, we’ve been having weekly lessons with her and during that time, I’m not going to lie, I’ve had a few falls. I like to mix up my falls, you know - add some variety. So some have been in my lessons, some at home and some in front of a dog walker (where I landed in brambles!).

Anita tackles the showjumping arena on board Sully. (Photo: Victoria Adams Photography)

Harrriette has helped me regain my confidence. I’m still super nervous but it’s getting easier now. Confidence is a funny thing with horses, but that’s a whole different topic for another day (and one I feel quite an expert in!).

So, recently Harriette and I started training Sully to jump. I say ‘we’ but really she’s been the first one to do this. I take no credit. I wasn’t going over a fence first with him. I’m too old for that malarkey.

She’s a professional show jumper though (that’s her main focus) and boy she’s good. Our usual jumping lesson originally started off with her confidently taking him over fences then I get on and try.

Now we’ve progressed to me warming him up and taking him over little fences myself with her yelling at me from the ground and making the fences higher when I’m not looking.

Harry is quite forceful and, despite my nerves, I daren’t say no (I have tried, trust me, she won’t have any of my chatter!). I also swear at her a lot during jumping (she takes this on the chin and so far hasn’t refused to teach me).

It’s been going well so we have taken him out to a couple of small showjumping classes. The first one we did was at Willowbanks. I did a 40cm class and went clear, coming sixth place and getting a lovely rosette.

I did have a fall into a fence at the warm up. I couldn’t cry though as there were children razzing around on ponies. I had to man up whilst Harriette shoved my backside precariously into the saddle, whilst simultaneously dusting off the arena surface dirt that stuck to my white breeches like glue.

I was going to see how I felt for entering the 60cm class, but after my fall I thought it looked too big so Harriette kindly took Sully around. They looked absolutely fabulous and Sully had just one unlucky pole down. It was a real achievement for Sully. In fact the whole day was brilliant, even if I felt I had slight concussion!

However, not content with the embarrassment of coming off my horse in the warm up ring, we booked another showjumping competition a few weeks later at a different place called Sykehouse Arena. This time I wouldn’t have my trainer with me. I was very, very, very nervous.

I had two aims. Stay on and remember the course. Well, that didn’t work out for me. I stayed on (always a bonus) but ended up getting lost on the course with my daughter saying ‘where is she going? in the video.

Anyhow, after much shouting from the ringside from total strangers I found the green fence I needed. He had a pole down on a double, but it was rider error. Still - he did well and I had to remember we had moved up from the original 40cm class to 55cm, so I was still super pleased with him.

After I had jumped, I bumped into the photographer, Victoria Adams, at the ringside and we had a chat. I was hoping she had managed to capture a photo of us and i was telling her how nervous I was in the ring. Luckily she’s also an equestrian and understands completely the trials and tribulations of young horses.

She has a fab job, she gets to capture all these special moments, and her passion is getting that perfect moment when people aren't looking.

She explained photography is very personal thing as so much of it is about how you see the world as an individual. She loves learning new things and every moment is captured in time. Forever immortalised.

Victoria is clearly passionate about her job, but she’s also got insider knowledge of horses too as she’s an equestrian herself. I think this shines through in her work, although I didn’t know this at the time - it’s only on reflection after getting my lovely photos.

I found out she offers one to one sessions (which start at £125 and includes a number of prints with options to buy more) as well as working on a 'pamper and pose' option.

This sounds very special; involving flowers and plaiting of your horse, as part of a themed shoot. I bet this would be brilliant for a bride-to-be or even for occasions like proms with young girls in posh frocks and their ponies.

For me, photos are essential for me to look back on to see how far we’ve come. It also makes you realise on your self-doubting days that you can do it. After all, you have proof.

I can’t make these memories with Sully on my own though, so I’d like to say a special thanks to Harriette, my trainer, who is pushing me in the right direction and helping me achieve my dreams.

Also to my top little groom and chief helper, Alyssia, my daughter, who gets me jumping in the warm up when I just want to get off my horse. Last but not least, my husband who drives me everywhere and pushes me out of the car when I say I wish I hadn’t come and I’m scared.

Victoria - I love your photos. They are awesome. Thank you for these. On my dark days when I wonder why I ride I will look back at this and think I can do anything with Sully.

If you would like to find out more about her work, or book a one-to-one photo shoot, then please check out her website at www.victoriaadamsphotography.com