In pictures: Barlow Carnival well-dressings and scarecrows

Displays from around the village include iconic (and obscure) scarecrows dedicated to British life as well as beautifully-crafted well-dressings.
The highlight of the carnival celebrations is Saturday’s parade – featuring floats, fancy dress and village royalty along with bands and entertainment – which makes it’s way through the village at 1pm before finishing on the carnival field for more entertainment along with a whole host of food and craft stalls.
However the well dressings and scarecrows dotted around the village provide for an enjoyable walk en-route to the flower festival at St Lawrence Church.
The ancient well-dressing custom – the art of decorating wells and springs with pictures made using only natural materials – is unique to Derbyshire.
Barlow is unusual in that whole flowers rather than individual petals are used in the creation of its well dressings.
