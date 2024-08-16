Displays from around the village include iconic (and obscure) scarecrows dedicated to British life as well as beautifully-crafted well-dressings.

The highlight of the carnival celebrations is Saturday’s parade – featuring floats, fancy dress and village royalty along with bands and entertainment – which makes it’s way through the village at 1pm before finishing on the carnival field for more entertainment along with a whole host of food and craft stalls.

However the well dressings and scarecrows dotted around the village provide for an enjoyable walk en-route to the flower festival at St Lawrence Church.

The ancient well-dressing custom – the art of decorating wells and springs with pictures made using only natural materials – is unique to Derbyshire.

Barlow is unusual in that whole flowers rather than individual petals are used in the creation of its well dressings.

1 . In pictures Barlow Carnival well-dressings and scarecrows Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . This scarecrow's had one too many "Taxi for Scarlett the scarecrow!" Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Just on a break... A very comely and well-turned-out scarecrow outside Hackney House Cafe Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Brits on holiday Enough to scare even the boldest of natives Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales