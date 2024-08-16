In pictures: Barlow Carnival well-dressings and scarecrows

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 09:41 BST
Pictured here are scenes from Barlow Carnival – running this week and culminating with Saturday’s parade.

Displays from around the village include iconic (and obscure) scarecrows dedicated to British life as well as beautifully-crafted well-dressings.

The highlight of the carnival celebrations is Saturday’s parade – featuring floats, fancy dress and village royalty along with bands and entertainment – which makes it’s way through the village at 1pm before finishing on the carnival field for more entertainment along with a whole host of food and craft stalls.

However the well dressings and scarecrows dotted around the village provide for an enjoyable walk en-route to the flower festival at St Lawrence Church.

The ancient well-dressing custom – the art of decorating wells and springs with pictures made using only natural materials – is unique to Derbyshire.

Barlow is unusual in that whole flowers rather than individual petals are used in the creation of its well dressings.

Barlow Carnival well-dressings and scarecrows

1. In pictures

Barlow Carnival well-dressings and scarecrows

"Taxi for Scarlett the scarecrow!"

2. This scarecrow's had one too many

"Taxi for Scarlett the scarecrow!"

A very comely and well-turned-out scarecrow outside Hackney House Cafe

3. Just on a break...

A very comely and well-turned-out scarecrow outside Hackney House Cafe

Enough to scare even the boldest of natives

4. Brits on holiday

Enough to scare even the boldest of natives

