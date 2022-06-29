2. Calke Abbey

Calke Abbey may look somewhat neglected compared to the likes of Chatsworth, but the grand country house near Ticknall provides a fascinating insight into the lives of some of Derbyshire’s wealthiest figures. There is also an outdoor recreation area - Calke Explore - situated in the grounds.

Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Alan Murray-Rust - geograph.org.uk/p/5860693