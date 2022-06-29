The summer holidays are just around the corner – and Derbyshire may be the perfect place for those who want to experience something more eccentric.
Whether you are considering a staycation, or planning day trips across the county, these are nine of Derbyshire’s most quirky attractions.
1. Wirksworth Stardisc
The Stardisc is a star chart carved into black granite in the hills above Wirksworth. It offers great views during the day, and is dimly illuminated after sunset - providing the perfect space for some stargazing. Credit: © Humphrey Bolton (cc-by-sa/2.0)
Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Humphrey Bolton - geograph.org.uk/p/3905379
2. Calke Abbey
Calke Abbey may look somewhat neglected compared to the likes of Chatsworth, but the grand country house near Ticknall provides a fascinating insight into the lives of some of Derbyshire’s wealthiest figures. There is also an outdoor recreation area - Calke Explore - situated in the grounds.
Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Alan Murray-Rust - geograph.org.uk/p/5860693
3. Repton - capital of medieval Mercia
Repton is the perfect place for anyone looking to delve into Britain’s medieval history. It was once the capital of the kingdom of Mercia, and notable landmarks include St Wystan's Church - where visitors will find an 8th century crypt built as a mausoleum for Mercian royals.
Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Colin Park - geograph.org.uk/p/6010842
4. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.
Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321