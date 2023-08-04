Immerse yourself in the beautiful Peak District at countryside retreat offering yoga, food and good company

Yoga master Dave Sye, of Yogabeats, is pictured front right with participants at a previous year's retreat.

Stay in luxurious tented safari lodges or a Victorian shooting lodge at Grindslow House in Edale. The property is located on a private farm at the foot of Kinder Scout at the start of the Pennine Way and is a great base to explore the countryside with no restrictions. Roam the heather moorlands with its sparkling waterfalls and rocky crags.

Just down the lane from Grindslow House are the country pubs and cafes of Edale village.

The retreat runs from September 15 to 18, 2023 and each day will begin with traditional yogic practices involving the breath, movement and contemplation. Participants will then get off the mats and into ceremonies that deepen their connection with themselves, each other and the world around them.

Stay in a safari lodge in Edale, the start of the Pennine Way.

David Sye of Yogabeats, one of the most respected yoga masters worldwide, will be joining the retreat, bringing wisdom and experience working in all manner of ancient traditions to guide participants through their journey. One of the sessions is Revealing Breathing, an ancient technique that reveals the hidden worlds of the human mind and is a quick method of bypassing the effects of stress.

James Gordon of Street Food Lab will awaken senses with combinations of flavours, and will carefully prepare meals throughout the day.

During the weekend there will be the opportunity for guided walks, wild swimming or just enjoying the beautiful surroundings that Edale has to offer. In the evenings, participants will sit around campfires with conversations flowing into the night.

Last year’s guests were full of praise. One commented: “What a magical retreat – literally! I came away feeling refilled, renewed, rejuvenated. The food was superb. I really only came for the yoga but gained so much more!” Another said: “The event was organised perfectly, with such varied, fun, rejuvenating, relaxing activities.”

Accommodation is provided in double or single shared lodges. Included in the price for the weekend are all meals, wine and refreshments, accommodation and activities.