If you’re searching for scenic walking routes to tackle this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District, then look no further.
As someone who lives in Derbyshire, these are my favourite walks – from gentle strolls around scenic reservoirs to hikes that offer amazing vistas across the Peak District National Park.
The full list of recommendations can be found below – will you be trying any of these walking routes over the coming weeks?
1. Best scenic walks across Derbyshire
These are some of the best walking routes to try this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers - James Hardisty
2. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk around at Linacre. There is a five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park - ideal for anyone looking for a gentle stroll in scenic surroundings. Photo: RKH
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially while the sun is shining. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - making it ideal for anyone wanting to take in some of the Peak District’s most stunning scenery. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)