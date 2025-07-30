I live in Derbyshire and these are 11 of the best walks for anyone visiting the area this summer – including scenic Peak District routes across Mam Tor, Ladybower Reservoir and the Chatsworth Estate

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
I live in Derbyshire and these are my recommendations for some of the best walking routes to try this summer – with plenty that offer stunning views across the Peak District National Park.

If you’re searching for scenic walking routes to tackle this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District, then look no further.

As someone who lives in Derbyshire, these are my favourite walks – from gentle strolls around scenic reservoirs to hikes that offer amazing vistas across the Peak District National Park.

The full list of recommendations can be found below – will you be trying any of these walking routes over the coming weeks?

1. Best walks to try this summer

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk around at Linacre. There is a five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park - ideal for anyone looking for a gentle stroll in scenic surroundings.

2. Linacre Reservoirs

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially while the sun is shining.

3. Mam Tor

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - making it ideal for anyone wanting to take in some of the Peak District’s most stunning scenery.

4. Ladybower Reservoir

